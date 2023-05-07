Julie Frediani was my mentor when I began my teaching career with Gresham-Barlow School District 26 years ago. Instantly, she took me under her wing and started guiding me through the ins and outs of teaching. She was patient, kind, funny, and encouraging.
Over the time that I have known her, she has been awarded the Walmart Teacher of the Year and Washington Mutual Bank Excellence in Teaching awards.
Toward the end of her career, Julie and her husband stepped up and became emergency foster parents for a child in her class and her younger brother. This gave the young child the stability to stay in her classroom for the remainder of the year.
Julie has a tremendous passion for education and children. She still goes above and beyond in the schools even though she retired after a 30 plus teaching career, with over 25 of those years in GBSD.
Currently, she is substituting and volunteering regularly in elementary classrooms. She has first hand experience and knowledge of how the students, families, and classrooms have changed since COVID.
Julie Frediani would be an excellent addition to the Gresham Barlow School Board. She has perspective, knowledge and experience that is invaluable. Julie brings first hand knowledge of what students, families, and teachers actually face day to day in the Gresham Barlow classrooms.
No other board member brings these qualifications. Please vote for Julie. She is here for the students, families, teachers, and community.