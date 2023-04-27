IN SUPPORT OF GRESHAM SAFETY LEVY 26-239

WHEREAS, a portion of the schools in the Gresham-Barlow School District are located in the City of Gresham; and

Gresham pauses SRO program (copy)

The Gresham Barlow School District Board of Directors has passed a resolution supporting the City of Gresham's Public Safety Levy Measure 26-239.