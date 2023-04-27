Letter: GBSD board adopts resolution supporting Gresham Safety Levy Gresham-Barlow School Board Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IN SUPPORT OF GRESHAM SAFETY LEVY 26-239WHEREAS, a portion of the schools in the Gresham-Barlow School District are located in the City of Gresham; and The Gresham Barlow School District Board of Directors has passed a resolution supporting the City of Gresham's Public Safety Levy Measure 26-239. PMG FILE PHOTO WHEREAS, emergency services (Police and Fire) to these schools are provided by the City of Gresham; andWHEREAS, due to the City of Gresham funding shortfall, current City of Gresham staffing of Police and Fire services are reduced; andWHEREAS, response to emergencies in the Gresham-Barlow School District may be delayed; andWHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the Gresham-Barlow School District expects our community to be safely served; andWHEREAS, the proposed City of Gresham Safety Levy (26-239) will provide additional Police, Fire, Homeless, and Crisis Response services; andWHEREAS, non-approval of the Safety Levy by voters may result in a potential impact to the safety of the schools of the Gresham-Barlow School District;NOW, THEREFORE, we the members of the Board of Directors for the Gresham-Barlow School District, hereby declare our support of Gresham Safety Levy 26-239; andBE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that we urge community members of the City of Gresham to join us in support of Safety Levy 26-239 on the upcoming May 16, 2023, ballot.By resolution of the Board of Directors this 19th day of April 2023:Mayra Gómez, ChairGresham-Barlow School District No. 10Jt.Board of Directors Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics School Systems Gresham-barlow Resolution Measure 26-239 Police Fire Homeless Mental Health Public Safety Levy Opinion Multnomah Recommended for you Local Events