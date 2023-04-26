Standing up and fighting for our children is something I have always done. From the time I was 16 years old, I knew that I wanted to advocate for children. From my first job as a babysitter, to becoming a nanny to opening my own small business - Nanny’s House Daycare in my own home.
Thirty-three years ago, my husband and I decided to plant our roots in Damascus. We raised our three sons, all of whom are products of the Gresham-Barlow School District, along with countless other children I cared for at my daycare. I understand the critical role a quality education can have on the trajectory of our youths' lives.
Our family has experienced first-hand the challenges and successes of our public school system over the last two decades. Because of the flexibility I had as a small business owner, I had the privilege and opportunity to be actively involved in our school district.
From my first day of volunteering in my son's kindergarten class, I was hooked. I knew how important parent involvement is in classroom and student success. Since then, my commitment to our kids and schools has only grown. From founding the Sam Barlow VIPS (parent fundraising and support group for choir and theater programs), to holding every board position for the Deep Creek/Damascus PTO and Valley Premier Soccer Club, to serving as the treasurer of the Barlow Booster Club (supporting the senior all night party) and managing the successful 2016 Gresham-Barlow School Bond.
With my small business background and tenure as the treasurer for each of these organizations, I have gained expertise in budget management. Through my efforts, fiscal policies were enacted to support our kids including scholarships, covering activity and field trip fees, covering the cost of special guests and teachers, all of which opened new doors that our students previously did not have access to.
As your next school board member for Position 7, I will be a champion for prioritizing school safety, improving students’ mental health, addressing students’ needs academically and socially post-COVID and expanding CTE and STEAM curriculum for all ages.
I have the experience, qualifications and credentials to be the most effective candidate for this seat. As a parent I have testified before the school board and fought for our students and staff. I have fought for needed building improvements for the safety of our students. And I am ready to serve my community as a board member. I hope I can count on your vote on May 16.
