Standing up and fighting for our children is something I have always done. From the time I was 16 years old, I knew that I wanted to advocate for children. From my first job as a babysitter, to becoming a nanny to opening my own small business - Nanny’s House Daycare in my own home.

Stefanie Craft candidate Position 7 GBSD 2023

Thirty-three years ago, my husband and I decided to plant our roots in Damascus. We raised our three sons, all of whom are products of the Gresham-Barlow School District, along with countless other children I cared for at my daycare. I understand the critical role a quality education can have on the trajectory of our youths' lives.

