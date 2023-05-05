Concert will benefit Family of Friends Mentoring in Gresham Amanda Kay Rhoades Amanda Kay Rhoades Reporter Author twitter Author email May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thea Enos poses with her band, Playback Jones. The ensemble will perform at the Family of Friends benefit on May 18. Courtesy photo: Family of Friends Michelle Kosta performs at an outdoor event with the band Yolo Daddio. Courtesy photo: Family of Friends Michelle Kosta sings with Yolo Daddio. Courtesy photo: Family of Friends Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the first time since the pandemic shutdown, Thea Enos and Playback Jones will perform in person at the Cedarville Lodge on May 18.Tickets are $25 and includes dinner and drinks. Proceeds will benefit the Family of Friends Mentoring program, which helps kids in the East Multnomah County area by providing one-on-one support.The event will feature an opening performance from Michelle Kosta and YOLO Daddio, as well as a bevy of raffle prizes, a wine pull and more."It's going to be mostly just jammin' out. It'll be a good time," said Bianca Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the event.Visit family-of-friends.org for more information. You can also visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/familyoffriendsmetro. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Multnomah Internet Software Amanda Kay Rhoades Reporter Amanda Kay Rhoades is a reporter based in Gresham. Author twitter Author email Follow Amanda Kay Rhoades Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events