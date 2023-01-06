County Library’s Everybody Reads event has returned with the communal reading of Ruth Ozeki’s “A Tale for the Time Being.”
The library event is a community-wide reading project that brings together people from across Multnomah County to read the same book at once. In partnership with Literary Arts and The Library Foundation, Everybody Reads is an opportunity to connect, discuss and engage over one piece of literature.
“A Tale for the Time Being” tells the story of two strangers, Ruth and Nao. In alternating chapters, the stories of Nao and Ruth unfold, and as they do, Ozeki addresses questions about the nature of time, existence and identity. Ozeki’s novel dissects themes of bullying, loneliness and compassion. Through these intersecting stories, Ozeki explores ideas of quantum physics, mythology and connection.
Books will be available for free at all neighborhood libraries including on e-readers. The library also encourages readers to share extra copies with friends, coworkers and neighbors.
The library will host a series of events through March for people of all ages to explore the book’s many themes.
East County events include a stress workshop for teens from 4 — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Rockwood Library, 17917 S.E. Stark St., Portland and a workshop on emergency planning that runs from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Gresham Library 385 N.W. Miller Ave., Gresham.
The final event, “An Evening with Ruth Ozeki,” will occur at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 S.W. Broadway, Portland.