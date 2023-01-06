010623-everybodyreads001

Events include a teen stress workshop at the Rockwood Library from 4 — 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

 COURTESY PHOTO: Multnomah County Library

County Library’s Everybody Reads event has returned with the communal reading of Ruth Ozeki’s “A Tale for the Time Being.”

The library event is a community-wide reading project that brings together people from across Multnomah County to read the same book at once. In partnership with Literary Arts and The Library Foundation, Everybody Reads is an opportunity to connect, discuss and engage over one piece of literature.