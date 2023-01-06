The Gresham High School boys basketball team dominated against No. 4 ranked Churchill High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, beating the Lancers 82-51.
The Gophers came out swinging, not missing a beat from their long winter break. Gopher senior Esyah Pippa-White provided some early points in the first quarter. Though both teams looked shaky in the first quarter, the Lancers were the ones to fall behind first.
“We have been waiting for this team because we know how good they are,” said Gopher’s head coach Corey Lockhart. “They are ranked high, but our guys have been practicing hard to get to this game.”
The visitors struggled to have anything drop early and found themselves playing catch up early in game. The athletic and physical Gopher offense had no problem reaching the basket. Gresham senior Scotty Riddle also helped give the Gophers their early lead by making some impressive shots from beyond the three-point line.
“These guys play together because we preach that every day at practice,” coach Lockhart said. “We are always trying to turn a good shot into a great shot.”
The Gresham defense was also dominating picking up some impressive blocks and steals early. Junior Nate Gilkey made some impressive plays on defense including a booming block that got the Gresham fans on their feet.
Though down much of the game, the Lancers proved that they could compete with any team. Senior Bugsy Jensen was exceptional from distance and kept the Lancers in the game. Churchill was a quick and physical squad that moved the ball well and made few mistakes, the teams only issue was that they were up against an even more athletic team in Gresham.
The first half would end with the Gophers holding a strong lead of 48-24. The second half would be much more of the same. Gresham continued to sink impressive shots and hold its own on defense.
Renaldo "RJ" Alexander and Marcus McKinney also stepped up in the second half, making the Lancers having to account for every player as a potential scoring threat.
The Lancers were never able to catch up with the home team and the final buzzer ended the game with 82-51 victory for the Gophers.
The Gophers are on the road as they take on David Douglas at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.