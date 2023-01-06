011123-greshamboys001

Senior Esyah Pippa-White helped lead the Gophers to their 82-51 victory over visiting Churchill on Thursday, Jan. 5. 

The Gresham High School boys basketball team dominated against No. 4 ranked Churchill High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, beating the Lancers 82-51.

The Gophers came out swinging, not missing a beat from their long winter break. Gopher senior Esyah Pippa-White provided some early points in the first quarter. Though both teams looked shaky in the first quarter, the Lancers were the ones to fall behind first.

011123-greshamboys002

The Gresham defense stands strong against the No. 4 ranked Lancers. 
011123-greshamboys003

Gresham's Marcus McKinney puts up a shot. He ended the game with several threes against the Churchill defense. 
011123-greshamboys004

The Gophers head to David Douglas High School next as they face the Scots at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.