Christmas came early for Open Door Christian Academy boys basketball after they ran an undefeated squad out of the gym with a dominant performance.
The Huskies topped visiting Crosshill Christian School 76-37 Monday, Dec. 19.
Christmas came early for Open Door Christian Academy boys basketball after they ran an undefeated squad out of the gym with a dominant performance.
The Huskies topped visiting Crosshill Christian School 76-37 Monday, Dec. 19.
“It was a good effort from all of the guys, and I am just proud of all of them,” said Coach Michael Tompkins. “Next week we need to work on our execution a little better.”
The Huskies succeeded in every phase of the game. On defense, their shutdown man-to-man limited the Eagles to just half of their average point totals. And on offense precise shooting from Jason Kovalchuk, Isaac Van Vleet and Preston Tompkins kept Open Door comfortably ahead.
In the first quarter, both squads had some good looks, with Crosshill Christian showing physicality. In the opening minutes it looked like it would be a classic back-and-forth affair.
“We started off the game in the man-to-man and took our gamble,” Tompkins said. “The theme to our season so far has been play for each other and I think that first quarter really showed that.”
Open Door built a solid lead that was punctuated by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from beyond half-court from Kovalchuk to make it 21-13 at the end of one.
“I honestly practice those shots a lot, so getting the opportunity to take that one felt so good,” Kovalchuk said. “That shot and all the points we were scoring helped our momentum into each quarter.”
Van Vleet led the way with a game-high 20 points, while Kovalchuk and Preston added 19 apiece. Crosshill’s top scorer was senior Zach Sands with nine.
As the game continued a shellshocked Eagles had no response to the Open Door attack, and the lead ballooned to 41-17 heading into the break and never narrowed in the final frames.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.