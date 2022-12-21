Open Door boys basketball

Open Door Christian Huskies beat undefeated Crosshill Christian School on Monday, Dec. 19 winning 76-37 at home.

 PMG PHOTO: Angel Rosas

Christmas came early for Open Door Christian Academy boys basketball after they ran an undefeated squad out of the gym with a dominant performance. 

The Huskies topped visiting Crosshill Christian School 76-37 Monday, Dec. 19.

