June 25, 1927 – December 22, 2022 and February 22, 1927 – February 8, 2023 - Glen Russell Edgerton was born on June 25, 1927 in Iroquois, South Dakota and preceded Jeanette Schwartz Edgerton in death on December 22, 2021. Jeanette Schwartz Edgerton was born in Startup, Washington on February 22, 1927 and died on February 8, 2023. Both died of natural causes in Bethesda, Maryland surrounded by their loving family.

Glen and Jeanette met at Auburn Adventist Academy and graduated together in 1945. They were married in Everett, Washington on June 25, 1947.

