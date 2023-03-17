June 25, 1927 – December 22, 2022 and February 22, 1927 – February 8, 2023 - Glen Russell Edgerton was born on June 25, 1927 in Iroquois, South Dakota and preceded Jeanette Schwartz Edgerton in death on December 22, 2021. Jeanette Schwartz Edgerton was born in Startup, Washington on February 22, 1927 and died on February 8, 2023. Both died of natural causes in Bethesda, Maryland surrounded by their loving family.
Glen and Jeanette met at Auburn Adventist Academy and graduated together in 1945. They were married in Everett, Washington on June 25, 1947.
Their first child, Ron was born in Everett in 1951. Second child, Karen was born while Glen was at Walla Walla College, in 1952. Glen was studying at Loma Linda Medical School when their third child Brent was born in 1957.
After graduating LLU Glen interned at Portland Sanitarium and Hospital where their fourth child, Kevin was born in 1959. Glen practiced in family medicine in Portland for 33 years, then worked an additional ten years for Mt. Hood Medical Center as director of their medical addiction treatment program.
Jeanette loved learning and taking classes at MHCC. While attending she also received her AD degree at age 59. She also enjoyed crafting and gardening and entertaining at their house and around their pool in the summers with family and friends. Glen enjoyed cars, especially corvettes and started running marathons at age 69 with his daughter Karen.
Glen and Jeanette loved their church, family and friends and were active in their local SDA church for 63 years.
Of their four children, three of them survive: Ronald (Erika) Edgerton, Karen Edgerton (Rick) Mace, and Kevin (Robyn) Edgerton. Their son Brent (Debby) preceded them in death in 2000. Glen is survived by his sister Maya Jean Corrie. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; Tyler (Cheryl), Katrina, Ryan (Sylvia), Ian, Tyler Tadej, Eric, Kaley, Andrew, Jenna, and Chrissy. One grandchild Erin preceded them in death in 1997. They are also survived by four great grandchildren, McKenzie, Vianna, Avyn, and Ryder.
Memorial will be Sunday April 16, 2023 3:30pm at Sunnyside Seventh Day Adventist Church, 10501 SE Market St. Portland OR 97216