Jerry Lyons

August 31, 1960 – February 14, 2023 - Jerry Lyons, husband, brother, uncle and friend passed away from complications of a stroke on Tuesday, February 14th. Jeremiah Joseph Lyons was born on August 31, 1960 the third of four sons to Francis and Grace Dwyer Lyons.

Jerry attended Kennedy Elementary school and graduated from Butte Central Catholic High School in 1978. While growing up Jerry spent the summers at the family cabin in Sawmill Gulch in Elk Park. He and his brothers would ride horses, fish and enjoy the outdoors. Jerry often talked about the fun he had there while growing up.