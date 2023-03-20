August 31, 1960 – February 14, 2023 - Jerry Lyons, husband, brother, uncle and friend passed away from complications of a stroke on Tuesday, February 14th. Jeremiah Joseph Lyons was born on August 31, 1960 the third of four sons to Francis and Grace Dwyer Lyons.
Jerry attended Kennedy Elementary school and graduated from Butte Central Catholic High School in 1978. While growing up Jerry spent the summers at the family cabin in Sawmill Gulch in Elk Park. He and his brothers would ride horses, fish and enjoy the outdoors. Jerry often talked about the fun he had there while growing up.
After high school he attended Montana State University, Western Montana College and Northern Montana College where he graduated earning his masters degree. Through these years Jerry worked many jobs and had many different experiences. He worked as a horse trainer, Ferrier, engine mechanic for a Basin mine, employee at the clerk and recorder's office in Butte, cattle rancher, as well as a hunting guide. Jerry remained an avid hunter throughout his life.
Jerry worked for the Butte Vo Tech Center, taught the automotive classes in Havre, Montana and later taught in Bozeman at Bozeman Senior High School. There, he really honed his teaching skills while working with students who enjoyed learning about small and large engines. He worked to organize and coach the Bozeman teams of AAA Auto Skills. The students competed in the state competitions. The teams also qualified for the national AAA Auto Skills competitions held in Washington D.C., and later in the Ford/AAA Auto Skills contest in Dearborn, MI.
In 1996 Jerry was hired for a position in the Automotive Technology Division at MT Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon. He taught the Ford ASSET (Automotive Student Service Education Training) program. This 2 year program teaches students to become Ford Certified Technicians while they earn an associate degree. Because Jerry was a person who valued students and their learning, he further developed the program to be student centered in order to give them the best training with all the industry technology. He built the MHCC ASSET program to be the best in the nation and was voted teacher of the year. It's due to his dedication and his search for community, business and corporate connections that the MHCC ASSET program flourishes today. Jerry was an advocate for his students and also instilled in each the desire to become master technicians and successful in their chosen career.
In 1999 Jerry married Kimberli Williamson. They moved to Boring, Oregon and worked to improve the property for them and their horses. Jerry loved connecting with people. He had a great sense of humor and recalled and told so many stories. He questioned, listened and learned. All those qualities he expected from his students, he practiced. Not only did the students know they could count on him, so did his friends and family. Jerry helped so many. He knew what they needed and when they needed it. Jerry always stayed in contact with those he loved. Generous, loving and loyal all describe the friend and husband he was.
To quote a close family friend, "He cared about everyone. (He wanted) everyone to succeed and be happy."
A local memorial service will be at MHCC in the Applied Technologies Building 18 (IT-18) from 1:00 -3:00 pm. on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Memorials in Jerry's name can be made to the Jerry Lyons Scholarship Fund c/o MHCC, 26000 SE Stark St., Gresham, OR 97030.