Residents in the Columbia River Gorge will have their hands full during the May 16 Special District Election, with 11 candidates vying for a trio of contested seats on the Corbett School District board.
For Position 1 it is Andrew Hatlen, Luke Osowski and Dylan Rickert; for Position 6 it is Ben Byers, Stayce Blume, Todd Redfern and Paul Granberg Jr.; and for Position 7 it is Mariah Haley, Dan Hunter, Leah Fredericks, and Tamie Tlustos-Arnold.
The Outlook reached out to all of the candidates running. Several did not respond — Osowski, Rickert and Granberg Jr. Redfern also declined to participate. Here are the rests’ answers, edited for space:
Position 1
Outlook: Why are you running for school board?
Hatlen: “Throughout my life, I have had a strong internal drive towards community service. In the weeks leading up to the candidate filing deadline, there was a call from the Corbett community to run for the School Board. I have recently returned to my family’s homestead in Corbett (…) I believe my experience moving throughout the various Corbett School District campuses makes me uniquely positioned to have both a historical student perspective as well as that of a concerned community member.”
O: What experience/background makes you a good fit?
H: “I am the only candidate that has held a position on the Board. While it was not an elected role, I volunteered and was appointed to be the Student Representative on the School Board during my Junior and Senior years. (Serving) in this role, advocating for the needs of my fellow students, sparked a lifetime of future service within myself. As a Director of the Corbett School Board, I will continue collaborating with taxpayers, parents, teachers, administrators, staff, as well as both current and future students to ensure a bright future for our district.”
O: What are your priorities?
H: “I will prioritize supporting the growth of our technical skills programs; continue to encourage the college pathway programs currently in place; foster more partnerships with local colleges and universities; ensure responsible spending on the new Woodard campus construction; and bring our community together for the combined benefit of supporting our district’s students and staff.”
O: What is the biggest challenge facing local education?
H: “For too long, dating back to days when I was a student, the district has been supporting students toward a single path — getting our students into college and universities. I see this goal, especially in my own experience, as extremely valuable for some students; however, education is not supposed to be a one-size-fits-all. In addition to encouraging our students to attend secondary education, we also need to be providing opportunities for technical skills programs and partnerships.
O: What sets you apart as a candidate?
H: “The needs of our district are as complex as the views of our community. I believe that I have a unique ability to listen to the opinions of both sides of issues and assist in finding common ground and a solution that is good for everyone. In my various service roles, I have been asked to speak out for my beliefs as well as serve as a facilitator between opposing viewpoints. It is this perspective that I believe the Corbett School Board and our community needs most.”
Position 6
Outlook: Why are you running for school board?
Byers: “I am a life-long public servant who is running for the school board because I believe in the special community we have in Corbett. I have served on the budget committees for both Corbett School Board and Corbett Fire. I thought about running for one of the other boards this cycle, but then I realized that my child will only be in Corbett schools for 5 more years. It seemed that while I was already paying attention to everything going on at the school, now was the right time to run. I will be serving our community one way or another until I am no longer able.
Blume: “I am running for school board because as a parent of a Corbett High School student, I have continued concerns about the overall safety of our schools. I hope to be an effective participant in making sure that the necessary actions are taken to remedy them.”
O: What experience/background makes you a good fit?
By: “For ten years I was in charge of evaluating programs where students who had previously dropped out took community college courses to earn both high school credit and complete their diploma while starting on a path to further education. In this role, I learned that forming a connection with a caring adult at school was the single biggest indicator of future success. I also learned that career and technical education (CTE) and college-bound programs (like AP) are not either/or options but instead work together to support the whole student and their life experience.”
Bl: “I believe I will be a good fit for the board with all of my past business experience and my participation on numerous committees and boards. Some of the committees/boards I have participated on are — the Corbett School District Superintendent Search Committee, Bond Oversight Committee and District Volunteer; Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; West Columbia Gorge Rotary; Gresham Soroptimist.”
O: What are your priorities?
By: “The threats of violence against groups of kids in our schools over the summer of 2022 disturbed a lot of us. Sadly, we have to accept the reality that our schools are targets of gun violence. My first priority is securing the physical safety of our students while they are in our schools. I don’t have all the answers for how to do so with our current resources, but as a board member, I would request that conversations about the physical safety of our schools be a recurring topic at our meetings.”
Bl: “My priorities lie with the students and teachers, first and foremost. I am most concerned with the safety of our facilities, which encompasses deferred maintenance, lockdown procedures, and disaster response. In addition, I believe our schools are the heart of Corbett and would like to see it become more of a center for our community members.”
O: What is the biggest challenge facing local education?
By: “Budget and funding. Over the last year, we have been fortunate that the budgeting process was fairly simple compared to prior years. Our staff and board have worked hard to bring in additional resources through grants to add or keep services that we see making a difference. For the next fiscal year, the superintendent is forecasting a reduction in funding that will bring some hard choices to the table. I support a budgeting priority that keeps our classroom sizes low and student to faculty ratio as beneficial as possible. Without that, we cannot provide the type of instruction that meets our students where they are at, regardless of the path that brought them to us.”
Bl: “I believe the biggest challenge facing local education right now is the educational and emotional repercussions from COVID lockdowns. I think our school district is on the right path regarding this issue by exploring additional mental health services for our students. We can do more as a community and I would like to be a part of that to support this effort and our educators.”
O: What sets you apart as a candidate?
By: “Running a public agency comes with unique challenges for funding, following regulations and meeting mandates. I respect and enjoy working with all the current board members, yet all are coming from a current or past private industry background, as are all the other candidates running for Position 6, besides myself. Theirs is valuable experience and I believe my career history will bring unique complementary skills. My career as a public servant has focused on education and running non-profit programs for and around youth (…) My whole career has been focused on monitoring public programs to increase the benefits for both our youth and our taxpayers.
Bl: “I believe I am an asset because my perspective comes from my background as a child of a military father. I was exposed to many different types of communities and school systems. I believe I have a broader view of what the potential is for our school district and hope to bring some of those experiences to this position.”
Position 7
Outlook: Why are you running for school board?
Haley: “To continue to make decision based on the best interest of the students. I am a part of a community that I love.”
Hunter: “I have a freshman at the high school. I am an involved parent who believes that it is up to all of us to create the learning environment we want to see for our kids and community.”
Fredericks: “Corbett School District has historically been one of the lowest funded School Districts per student in Oregon and despite that, provides a unique curriculum to students and has achieved a reputation as one of the top schools for student success. The community banded together to pass a bond measure allowing for the construction of a new middle school; parents (including myself) successfully challenged the School Board to increase mental health care availability and we have hired two Superintendents in the past four years. I am running to keep that momentum flowing.”
Tlustos-Arnold: “I care about our children and our community. My husband and I have had our children in the Corbett School District for the last 14 years, I am proud of the education that my children have received and am grateful to the educators and staff. However, when your child tells you that she can’t concentrate because her classroom is too cold, or that a teacher is housed in a janitor’s closet, or that her class is being taught in the back of the gym, as a parent you wonder how you can help and what can be done. As a member of the CSD bond oversight committee, I have seen firsthand the hoops and delays we have experienced with trying to open the Woodard Middle School. We have been patient while being at the mercy of other regulatory bodies but at some point, we become impatient, especially when it impacts our children’s safety and education. I have become impatient. We can and must do better.”
O: What experience/background makes you a good fit?
Ha: “I was a part of the Parent Teacher Association for five years helped with raising money and gifts for our teacher appreciation. I was a part of the policy council with Head Start for three years helping set the budget for employees.”
Hu: “I have five years’ experience on the board of another charter school in Portland previously. Two 2-year terms and a single year for the final single year term. I have also been a kids sports coach for almost 20 years and currently am an assistant coach for both football and wrestling at the high school.”
F: “I have been fortunate to have had the professional opportunity to work in challenging environments that have involved creativity and involvement in many areas of development. I have nearly 20 years of experience working with public agencies in permitting, land use, environmental compliance and other areas that relate to the challenges of constructing our new middle school and other future improvement projects. I have a strong background in managing budgets of various sizes responsibly and wise spending practices. And, I enjoy working with diverse groups, problem solving and collaborating.”
T-A: “Currently, I serve as the chair for the Corbett School District Bond Oversight Committee and served as a member of the CSD superintendent selection committee. Additionally, I have had the privilege and honor of being elected to serve on the Mt. Hood Community College Board of Education from 2016-2019 and appointed Board Chair in 2018. During my MHCC tenure, I was the board representative to the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA).”
O: What are your priorities?
Ha: “My priorities are to look at student achievement to make sure that every child is receiving the help they need.”
Hu: “Students education and learning environment first.”
F: “A culture of student safety and well-being; inclusion and belonging; fiscal responsibility; sustainable class sizes; mental health support; educational excellence.”
T-A: “If elected, my priorities will be campus facilities, student safety & health, student learning, and district finances.”
O: What is the biggest challenge facing local education?
Ha: “There are several challenges the education face. They are classroom size, (students receiving) help when asked, and work one-on-one with an educator. I would look at the policies that are in place to see how these can be addressed.”
Hu: “Student class size, budgeting and facility issues. (I would address it) through my previous experience with fundraising and facilities as well as board budget management.”
F: “While lack of funding has been at the top of the list for many years, more recently, fear of violence in the schools has become a top concern for parents, teachers and students. Both random violence and targeted threats towards demographic groups are becoming increasingly common. In many cases, it is discovered that there were earlier signs that were not addressed or taken seriously and, in most cases, mental health issues were present. As a School Board Director, my goal is ensuring that funding is always available for hiring mental health specialists to work with students and families, to provide training to teachers to identify risks and to establish safe spaces for our students.”
T-A: “Our middle school is unsafe for our children and our building facilities need maintenance. The solution to a part of the problem was the passing of a $4 million bond to upgrade the Woodard property. We need to work more closely with our elected officials to bring awareness to our regulatory barriers and funding issues and collaborate to develop solutions. Due to rising material and labor costs the Woodard project is expected to be over budget. The School Board is responsible for identifying and approving cuts to the project. I want a voice in how to maximize our limited budget on this important project for our community.”
O: What sets you apart as a candidate?
Ha: (Did not answer this question)
Hu: “I see this position as a responsibility to our kids and community.”
F: “Many of the candidates are parents, have students that participate in Corbett athletics and are passionate about education. I strive to see beyond that and view the responsibility of our schools to nurture each student as an individual with needs and interests outside of just classes and sports. Providing safe spaces, regular meals and adults that notice when something is a little off might make the difference in someone’s life. Considering the all-inclusive needs of our students when making budgeting decisions, evaluating the Superintendent or seeking specialized funding will benefit our students and our community.”
T-A: “An extensive resume of public service and school board experience; my desire to build consensus and challenge the status quo; my commitment to stay informed and active on issues affecting the CSD.”