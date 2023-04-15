Corbett
PMG file photo

Residents in the Columbia River Gorge will have their hands full during the May 16 Special District Election, with 11 candidates vying for a trio of contested seats on the Corbett School District board.

For Position 1 it is Andrew Hatlen, Luke Osowski and Dylan Rickert; for Position 6 it is Ben Byers, Stayce Blume, Todd Redfern and Paul Granberg Jr.; and for Position 7 it is Mariah Haley, Dan Hunter, Leah Fredericks, and Tamie Tlustos-Arnold.

Christopher Keizur is a reporter based in Gresham, Ore.