The Mt. Hood Community College District will add a new member to its board of education soon. While three existing board members are running uncontested for re-election, newcomers Dana Stroud and Barry Fox-Quamme are competing for the district's Zone 5 seat.

Stroud is a business administrator and graduate student, according to candidate filings. They recently served on Gresham's Charter Review Committee and were previously on the board of directors at Lewis and Clark Montessori Charter School.

