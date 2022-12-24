Gresham Police officers delayed their Christmas weekend festivities as they spent a busy Friday, Dec. 23, chasing after reports of gunfire across East Multnomah County.
At 7:37 p.m. near 216th and Southeast Ankeny Street, a 911 caller reported seeing two unknown men at their front door via a doorbell camera who claimed they were trying to collect their belongings. They referred to the resident by name, but told officers they didn’t understand what was happening. About 40 minutes later the men returned and fired three shots into the home, striking near the master bedroom. The home was occupied by the caller’s parents and children, but nobody was hurt. Officers recovered a trio of 9mm bullet casings.
At 8:57 p.m. in the 700 block of Southeast 182nd Avenue callers reported hearing gunfire, and that an apartment building had been “shot up.” Officers found 21 bullet casings, a mix of 9mm and .40 caliber, in a nearby parking lot and several bullet holes in the side of the complex.
At 10:53 p.m. near 176th and Southeast Stark Street callers reported shots. Five .40 caliber rounds were collected from the eastbound lane of Stark Street, and witnesses said the gunfire came from a two-door Dodge Charger driving through the area.
While the casings were being collected on Stark, officers heard six rapid-fire shots around 11:22 p.m. near the 200 block of Southeast 176th Place, followed by four or five more shots. Officers found three .380 caliber casings, but no damage was located.