In an effort to include local voices in the construction of its new East County Library, the Multnomah County Library is asking community members to participate in a new survey to help inform the building team.
Multnomah County Library’s new library in East County was approved as part of a ballot measure, which voters passed in November 2020. This East County Library will be an entirely new building similar in size to the Central Library in downtown Portland. With the new library scheduled to be roughly 95,000-square-feet, the library staff can dream big with the community and include different services within the plans of the new location.
As part of the building design process, the building project team wants local feedback to understand how this space can best serve the community.
Based on input from community members, new features may include a 220-seat auditorium for cultural celebrations, lectures, performances and family programs. Other services could focus on meeting the diverse community needs and interests, from early learning and play spaces for families to teen spaces, places to facilitate career services and beyond.
The building project team, comprised of library employees, county employees and consultants, will collect community input to help design the East County Library. Contractors and subcontractors from the three core firms hired for this project include Holst Architecture, Adjaye Associates and MultiCultural Collaborative.
The library is scheduled to begin construction in early 2024 and be completed in fall 2025.