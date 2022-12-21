Library survey

Multnomah County Library is looking to understand how community members will utilize the new 95,000-square-foot library.

 COURTESY PHOTO: Multnomah County Library

In an effort to include local voices in the construction of its new East County Library, the Multnomah County Library is asking community members to participate in a new survey to help inform the building team.

Multnomah County Library’s new library in East County was approved as part of a ballot measure, which voters passed in November 2020. This East County Library will be an entirely new building similar in size to the Central Library in downtown Portland. With the new library scheduled to be roughly 95,000-square-feet, the library staff can dream big with the community and include different services within the plans of the new location.

