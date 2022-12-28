Reynolds School District Superintendent Danna Diaz will retire from her position effective June 30, 2023, the end of her current contract.
Thursday evening, Dec. 22, the Reynolds School Board accepted a mutual agreement with Diaz.
Diaz began her tenure at the Reynolds School District on July 1, 2018. She oversaw the district through the pandemic as well as working with students, families, and the community to create a new mission and vision for the district.
Prior to joining Reynolds, Diaz worked as the superintendent of the San Juan Island School District, an area superintendent at El Paso Independent School District and director of student engagement at Fort Worth Independent School District.
“The opportunity to work with this community has been one of the most rewarding of my career,” said Diaz in a statement. “I am proud of my time at Reynolds School District and there’s not one single thing I can point to because there are so many. Our student successes are too numerous to count.”
Between now and her retirement, Diaz will continue leading the district and work on ensuring a smooth transition to a new superintendent by the end of her contract. Daily operations in the district will continue as normal.
The Reynolds School Board will meet for a regular work session to discuss the superintendent search and allow for public comment on the topic at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Wood Village City Hall, 24200 N.E. Halsey St., Wood Village.