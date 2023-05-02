If your yard needs a little sprucing up, you’re in luck.
The Salvation Army will host its annual "Plant Hope" plant sale on Saturday, May 13 at its Gresham Corps location in Portland. The sale will feature unique trees, shrubs and other decorative landscaping plants offered at low prices, according to event organizers.
Now in its 31st year, the plant sale helps raise money for the Salvation Army's food assistance and family support programs. This year, the money raised will be used to send children to Camp Kuratli.
“We are looking forward to a fun time, helping offer high quality plants at a low price so we can send kids to camp this summer,” said Captain Caleb Montes, an officer with the Salvation Army Gresham Corps.
The camp, which is owned and operated by the Salvation Army, offers a variety of recreational and educational programs that kids can choose based on their own interests. According to the its website, the camp allows kids to experience nature in a safe, wholesome setting.
The plant sale will be held at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army Gresham Corps location, at 473 SE 194th Ave. in Portland. All are welcome, including families and children.
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church, according to its website. The privately-funded nonprofit is one of the largest charities in the country. They provide food, rehabilitation services, clothing, disaster support and other assistance at more than 7,000 locations across the country.